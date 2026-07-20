Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts moves to AI-based audit system - official (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Audit Chamber plans to incorporate automated risk assessment, big data analysis, and AI-based decision-making mechanisms into its audit process, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, said in a joint interview with the Trend International news agency and Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (İctimai TV).

According to him, an information system is being developed to receive and promptly process reports from organizations operating in the public sector via a unified platform. The Court of Auditors’ information system has already been deployed in the government cloud.

“Once the system is fully operational, the preparation of annual work plans and the audit preparation and planning phases will be conducted entirely electronically. Automatic risk assessments for various scenarios will be provided,” Gulmammadov noted.

He said that artificial intelligence and big data analysis will free auditors from labor-intensive technical processes and allow them to focus more on professional judgment.

The Chairman of the Accounts Chamber added that special attention will be paid to cybersecurity issues during the implementation of the systems.

Meanwhile, the full interview of the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, with the Trend International News Agency and Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (İctimai TV) will be broadcast on July 22 at 9:00 p.m.