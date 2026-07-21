Uzbekistan, Belarus review progress on nuclear power plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and Belarus visited the construction site of Uzbekistan's integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region, reviewing progress on the project and discussing the application of Belarusian expertise in the country's emerging nuclear energy sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom Agency following the visit of Uzbek and Belarusian delegations to the Farish district of Jizzakh region.

The delegation included Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, Director of Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) Azim Akhmedkhadzhayev and Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz.

During the visit the officials inspected the progress of construction and installation works, the development of supporting infrastructure and key stages of the project's implementation.

"The delegation reviewed the progress of the project, including construction and installation work, supporting infrastructure and the key stages of building the future nuclear power plant," the project organizers said.

A central focus of the discussions was the transfer of Belarusian experience in developing nuclear power infrastructure. The two sides explored opportunities for Belarusian experts to provide technical support throughout the design, construction and future operation of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power facility.

"The parties discussed the application of Belarus' experience in the construction of nuclear power plants, including expert support during the design, construction and operational phases of Uzbekistan's future station," the statement said.

The talks also addressed workforce development, with both countries emphasizing the importance of training highly qualified specialists for Uzbekistan's expanding nuclear industry. Officials discussed strengthening cooperation between educational institutions, promoting the exchange of practical expertise and preparing engineers and technical personnel for future nuclear operations.

"Special attention was paid to personnel training, the exchange of practical knowledge and expanding cooperation between educational institutions of the two countries," Uzatom noted.

The visit underscores growing nuclear energy cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus as Tashkent advances plans to diversify its electricity generation mix and strengthen long-term energy security. Belarus, which commissioned its first nuclear power plant in recent years, has positioned itself as a partner in sharing technical expertise, regulatory experience and workforce training with Uzbekistan as the Central Asian nation develops its own civilian nuclear energy program. The latest site inspection highlights continued coordination between the two governments as construction work progresses and preparations continue for the future operation of the facility.