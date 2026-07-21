Azerbaijan and Germany to continue cooperation in mine clearance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Germany will continue cooperation in the field of mine clearance.

This is stated in the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin on July 21.

Under the document, ministerial-level dialogue will continue on regional and global security issues, including cooperation and assistance in mine clearance, as well as combating human trafficking and illicit drug trafficking.

The declaration also envisages promoting cooperation in the defense industry, continuing exchanges of experts and students between defense academies and institutions, and sharing information and best practices in areas of mutual concern.