Uzbekistan, FAO discuss expanding agricultural innovation partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) discussed expanding cooperation on agricultural modernization, scientific research, and climate-resilient farming.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu

According to the ministry, the meeting, held as part of the 30th session of the FAO Committee on Agriculture (COAG) in Rome, brought together agriculture ministers, representatives of international organizations, and experts to discuss issues of global food security and sustainable agriculture.

The Ministry noted that the talks focused on the current state of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the FAO, as well as priorities for future collaboration, including the wider adoption of scientific research, innovation and advanced technologies in the country's agricultural sector.

The Uzbek delegation outlined ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing agriculture, strengthening food security, improving water management and promoting farming practices adapted to climate change.

The participants also highlighted efforts to integrate scientific research more closely with agricultural production as part of the country's broader strategy to increase productivity and build more resilient agri-food systems.

Qu praised Uzbekistan's progress in modernizing its agricultural sector, particularly its efforts to introduce innovative technologies, apply scientific developments in practice and promote sustainable agri-food systems.

The discussions also explored opportunities to raise the international profile of Uzbekistan's agricultural science and innovation, expand joint projects with other Central Asian countries, and strengthen cooperation in research and professional exchanges.

The meeting took place during the 30th session of the FAO Committee on Agriculture (COAG), one of the organization's principal technical governing bodies. The session is focusing on issues including global food security, the bioeconomy, the One Health approach, climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable land and water management, livestock transformation and the development of sustainable agri-food systems.

In addition to participating in the multilateral forum, the Uzbek delegation is holding a series of bilateral meetings aimed at broadening international agricultural cooperation and attracting expertise to support the country's reform agenda.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the FAO by supporting new initiatives, expanding joint projects and maintaining close cooperation on agricultural innovation, sustainability and food security.