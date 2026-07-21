We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan - Friedrich Merz

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, during a joint press conference with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"During the current crisis, cooperation in the supply of crude oil, as well as natural gas through the Southern Gas Corridor, is of particular importance. Mr. President, we discussed these matters in detail. We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan. Today, we also discussed expanding the use of renewable energy and hydrogen," he said.