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We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan - Friedrich Merz

Azerbaijan News 21 July 2026 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan - Friedrich Merz
Photo: The Federal Government of Germany
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, during a joint press conference with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"During the current crisis, cooperation in the supply of crude oil, as well as natural gas through the Southern Gas Corridor, is of particular importance. Mr. President, we discussed these matters in detail. We wish to further diversify our energy supply through cooperation with Azerbaijan. Today, we also discussed expanding the use of renewable energy and hydrogen," he said.

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