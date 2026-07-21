Russia, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral ties and CIS agenda ahead of summits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed bilateral relations and preparations for upcoming multilateral events during a telephone conversation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

"The parties discussed current issues in bilateral relations and upcoming contacts, as well as the coordination of efforts at international venues, with a particular focus on cooperation within the CIS," the ministry notes.

The sides also discussed preparations for upcoming CIS high-level meetings scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.

During the conversation, Lavrov and Meredov addressed further cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including contacts in education, culture and other related areas. The foreign ministers confirmed their intention to continue dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues and maintain cooperation within existing formats.

Earlier, in May, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The meeting was held during Mishustin’s visit to Ashgabat to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides highlighted trade and economic cooperation as one of the key areas of bilateral relations, noting the importance of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding the range of goods, and strengthening contacts between business communities.