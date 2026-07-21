New German ambassador starts diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The newly appointed German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, has taken office.

This was reported in the German Embassy's post on Facebook.

According to the report, Lölke said that he will work to further strengthen relations between Germany and Azerbaijan in the coming years, as well as expand the political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

"I look forward to further strengthening German-Azerbaijani relations in the coming years, and expanding cooperation between our countries in the political, economic, and cultural spheres," the ambassador noted.

The post concluded with the message "Towards successful cooperation!"