Azerbaijan and IMF discuss cooperation issues (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Cooperation issues have been discussed between Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, with Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon.

The meeting discussed economic forecasts for the current and medium-term periods, structural reforms, and measures implemented to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, the activities of the Ministry of Economy in this area, as well as reforms implemented in the field of tax policy and tax administration.

According to the report, information was provided on the expansion of state support mechanisms and the introduction of new tools for the development of entrepreneurship in our country, investment policies in the non-oil and gas sector, and partnership opportunities with international financial institutions were noted.

The parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.