Germany attaches great importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan - Chancellor

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. Today, by signing the Joint Declaration, we are laying an important foundation for the further advancement of our relations. We have also agreed to establish the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council, said Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The German Chancellor noted that this is an important signal for both countries, adding that Germany attaches great importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

"Against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, our cooperation in the field of oil, as well as gas supply through the Southern Gas Corridor, is of particular importance," Friedrich Merz underlined.