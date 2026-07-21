Concrete action plans are envisaged across various areas — President Ilham Aliyev

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. Concrete action plans are envisaged across various areas, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan continues to modernize its transport infrastructure. By becoming a full member of the Central Asian Consultative Meetings format last year, Azerbaijan serves as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe—a role that will steadily expand. Concrete action plans are envisaged across various areas. Specific proposals were put forward during our exchange of views on the implementation of the Declaration signed today. Several working groups will be established to ensure that the documents signed today are swiftly translated into practical results," the head of state mentioned.