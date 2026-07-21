President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of the Belgians

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Philippe, King of the Belgians.

The letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.

On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the people of Belgium everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.