Azerbaijan parliament speaker meets Uzbekistan's prosecutor general (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Uzbekistan's Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldoshev in Baku on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation and legal affairs.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) announced this.

The sides discussed strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, cooperation between their parliaments, collaboration in the legal and legislative fields, and coordination within international organizations, according to a statement from parliament.

Gafarova said relations between the two countries were based on friendship, mutual trust and brotherhood, adding that political dialogue between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had played a key role in elevating bilateral ties to the level of a strategic alliance.

She also highlighted cooperation between the two countries in international organizations and said they continued to support each other's positions on international platforms.

Yuldoshev said each visit to Azerbaijan demonstrated the country's dynamic development and praised reconstruction efforts in territories regained by Azerbaijan, describing them as an example of the country's development potential.

He also welcomed Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus and said parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continued to develop successfully.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest, the statement said.