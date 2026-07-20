Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA, following the meeting between the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bahromjon Aloyev, and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Saad Nasser Abdullah Abu Haimed, held on July 15.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral ties and identified priorities for future collaboration.

The ministry notes that the discussions focused on deepening political dialogue, boosting trade and economic cooperation, and expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges, reflecting the two countries’ shared interest in broadening their strategic partnership.

“The parties discussed issues related to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as expanding cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the ministry said.

The meeting forms part of regular high-level diplomatic contacts between Tashkent and Riyadh, which have intensified in recent years as both countries seek to deepen economic engagement and diversify areas of cooperation.

Saudi Arabia has become one of Uzbekistan’s key partners in the Middle East, with cooperation extending beyond diplomacy to include investment, energy, infrastructure, tourism, and finance. Saudi institutions and companies have increased their presence in Uzbekistan through projects supporting the country’s economic modernization and sustainable development agenda.

“The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across priority sectors,” the ministry said.

Political dialogue between the two countries has been accompanied by growing business ties and expanding people-to-people exchanges. Both governments have expressed interest in creating new trade opportunities, encouraging investment, and strengthening cultural cooperation while maintaining regular consultations on issues of mutual regional and international interest.

The latest meeting underscores the continuing momentum in Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia relations, with both sides signaling their intention to build on existing cooperation through closer diplomatic engagement and practical initiatives in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.