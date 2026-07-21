President Ilham Aliyev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier hold expanded meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. On July 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The German President fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier described Azerbaijan and Germany as “islands of stability” against the backdrop of events unfolding in the world and the region.

He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and specifically highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, also fondly recalled Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is now exporting gas to Germany and Austria as well.

During the conversation, the leaders noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Germany are friendly and that broad opportunities exist for developing economic and business ties. They expressed confidence that the head of state’s current visit to Germany would give a strong impetus to the advancement of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, they stressed the importance of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany, which will be signed by President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Presidents also recalled President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Baku, and in this context, highlighted the development of Azerbaijan-EU relations. Furthermore, the leaders discussed the importance of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan’s significant role in it, and exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.