Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park surpasses 11,000 vehicles in output (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. More than 11,000 vehicles have been produced at Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park under cooperation projects with Uzbek companies, the Economic Zones Development Agency said.

According to the agency, which operates under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, vehicle manufacturing continues to expand at the Hajigabul Industrial Park as part of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan industrial cooperation.

The agency said the park's resident company Azermash CP LLC, in cooperation with Uzbekistan's UzAutoSanoat JSC, has produced more than 10,700 Chevrolet-branded vehicles to date. Production has included the Labo, Damas, Malibu, Lacetti, Tracker, Cobalt, Nexia, Spark, Traverse, Tahoe, Equinox, Onix and Captiva models.

It added that another park resident, Azermash Park LLC, has produced more than 300 ISUZU-branded pickup trucks, commercial vehicles and buses in partnership with Uzbekistan's SamAuto.

"The joint projects implemented at the industrial park contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's automotive industry, the expansion of local production, and growth in employment and export potential," the agency said.

According to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee, the country produced 1,767 passenger cars in January-June 2026, down 365 units, or 17.1%, from the same period a year earlier.

As of July 1, inventories of finished passenger cars stood at 173 units.

During the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan produced 395 trucks, up 249 units, or 2.7 times, from the same period of 2025. Inventories of finished trucks totaled 23 units as of July 1.

In the first four months of 2026, Azerbaijan also produced 153 buses, up 4.8 times year on year. Inventories of finished buses stood at 19 units during the reporting period.

The State Statistics Committee said production in the machinery and equipment, motor vehicle, trailer and semi-trailer manufacturing sectors totaled 217.9 million manats ($128.2 million) in January-June 2026. Output of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased 2.2 times from a year earlier, while machinery and equipment production declined 70.5%.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan imported 547 battery-electric vehicles worth $14.442 million in January-June 2026.

Compared with the same period last year, imports of electric vehicles fell by 382 units, or 41.1%, while their value declined by $17.2 million, or 2.2 times.

Overall, Azerbaijan imported 33,772 vehicles worth $676 million during the first six months of the year. Vehicle imports declined by 17,955 units, or 34.7%, while their value fell by $284.7 million, or 29.6%, compared with the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 371 motor vehicles designed to carry 10 or more passengers, including the driver, worth $57.867 million, as well as 29,637 passenger cars and other motor vehicles primarily designed for transporting people, worth $546.7 million.