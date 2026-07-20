Russia’s Nordwind expands air connectivity with Uzbekistan via Kazan route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Russia's Nordwind Airlines has launched its first scheduled passenger service between Kazan and Tashkent, expanding air connectivity with Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Uzbekistan Airports.

According to the statement, the inaugural flight arrived at Tashkent International Airport at 6:20 a.m. local time on July 18, where it was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute marking the opening of a new route.

The first flight carried 220 passengers to the Uzbek capital. The return service departed Tashkent later the same morning at 8:15 a.m. local time, with 207 passengers on board bound for Kazan.

"The inaugural Kazan-Tashkent flight was welcomed with a ceremonial water arch in accordance with aviation tradition, marking the launch of the new scheduled route," the statement said.

The new service will operate twice a week. Flights will depart Kazan on Mondays and Fridays, while return services from Tashkent will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight time is approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

With the launch of the route, Nordwind Airlines becomes the fifth carrier operating scheduled flights between Tashkent and Kazan. The route is also served by Uzbekistan Airways, Centrum Air, FlyOne Asia, and UVT Aero, offering passengers greater travel options and increased seat capacity.

"The new route expands travel opportunities between Uzbekistan and Russia and strengthens regular air links between the two countries," the airport noted.

The addition of another airline to the Kazan-Tashkent market reflects growing demand for passenger travel between Uzbekistan and Russia, driven by tourism, business activity, and family travel. Expanded competition on the route is also expected to improve connectivity and provide travelers with more flexible scheduling.

Founded in 2008, Nordwind Airlines is one of Russia's private carriers. The airline is headquartered at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow and operates a network of more than 200 destinations. Its fleet includes Boeing 737, Boeing 777, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 aircraft, serving both domestic and international routes. The launch of the Kazan-Tashkent service further broadens the carrier's presence in the Central Asian market as airlines continue expanding regional connectivity.