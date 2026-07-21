Kazakhstan, Israel discuss technology co-op and innovation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan and Israel have discussed mechanisms for expanding cooperation in innovation and technology transfer.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, following a meeting between Ambassador to Israel Daulet Yemberdiyev and Vice President of the Israel Innovation Authority Shlomi Kofman.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on the implementation of agreements reached during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s official visit to Astana in April 2026 and the development of cooperation between Kazakh companies and Israeli technology organizations.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in areas including industrial technologies, water management solutions, automation and digital systems.

Kofman noted Israel’s interest in further developing practical cooperation with Kazakhstan’s business and innovation sectors, including through joint research and development initiatives and support mechanisms for technology projects. "Kofman shared his vision for the prospects for developing bilateral dialogue and noted Israel's readiness for substantive cooperation with Kazakhstan. In this regard, the parties discussed establishing contacts between Kazakhstani companies and Israel's technology sector, as well as Israeli support for joint projects to introduce advanced technologies in Kazakhstan," the statement says.

The parties also discussed the possibility of using the Kazakhstan–Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as a platform for coordinating technology-related initiatives and further cooperation.

The visit of the Israeli president to Kazakhstan happened back in April. During the visit, he welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords and take part in the work of the Board of Peace. “I have arrived with a high-level delegation of sectoral experts capable of giving new momentum to our partnership, especially in high technologies. The potential of our cooperation in a time when the world is entering a new historical era is truly enormous,” Herzog said.