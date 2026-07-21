President Ilham Aliyev touches upon relations with the European Union at press conference

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon relations with the European Union at a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state noted in this regard: "This year, we witnessed visits to Azerbaijan by both the President of the European Council, Mr. Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen. These visits hold significant political importance. This will further strengthen relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan."