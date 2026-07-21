Kazakhstan and Kenya discuss trade, logistics and agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan and Kenya have discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Kenyan President William Ruto’s visit to Kazakhstan and prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, logistics, agriculture and investment.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The issues were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Kazakhstan’s relevant institutions, financial organizations and Kenyan government bodies. The sides reviewed opportunities for developing cooperation in areas including mining, banking, transport and logistics, tourism, investment and agriculture.

Particular attention was paid to the use of Kenya’s transport infrastructure, including the Port of Mombasa and the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, for expanding trade links between Kazakhstan and East African markets. "In addition, the Kazakh delegation was given study tours to the Mombasa seaport, Kenya's key dry port—the Nairobi Inland Container Terminal—as well as tea and coffee plantations. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements to establish a tea and coffee hub and the Kazakh side's use of Kenya's port infrastructure," the statement said.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation also examined Kenya’s tea and coffee production facilities. The sides discussed the possibility of establishing a tea and coffee hub in Kazakhstan for processing, packaging and further distribution of these products. The parties agreed to continue work on preparing feasibility studies for potential joint projects, developing sector-specific cooperation plans and organizing expert exchanges.