Uzbekistan, Belarus deepen cooperation on nuclear energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan discussed cooperation on the country's nuclear power project with Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich.

According to the press service, the meeting focused on the implementation of agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's official visit to Belarus on July 8–9, 2026.

"The importance of the timely implementation of the adopted Action Plan, which aims to increase trade turnover to $2 billion and promote cooperation projects in priority economic sectors, was emphasized. Particular attention was paid to applying Belarus's experience in building the country's first nuclear power plant and associated infrastructure," the statement says.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. Belarus is expected to provide technical and expert support for the implementation of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power project, including cooperation during the design, construction and operation stages.

The parties also discussed cooperation in training specialists for the nuclear industry. The plans include the development of joint educational programs, closer cooperation between universities and research institutions, and academic exchange initiatives.

In addition to nuclear energy, the meeting covered the implementation of joint projects in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport, logistics, and other sectors identified as priorities under the bilateral cooperation agenda.

The sides expressed readiness to continue coordination on the implementation of the agreements reached during the July visit and to expand practical cooperation across key areas of the Uzbekistan–Belarus partnership.