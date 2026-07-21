TuranBank’s Ganja branch relocates to new premises (PHOTO)

TuranBank, a financial institution recognized for its sustainable growth in the banking sector, strong customer trust, and reputation as a reliable business partner, continues to expand and improve its service network in line with its strategic development objectives.

As part of this strategy, TuranBank’s Ganja Branch has been relocated to a new address and officially opened for customer service. The opening ceremony was attended by the Bank’s senior management and representatives. Going forward, the Ganja Branch will operate from its new modern office located at 234 Atatürk Avenue, Nizami District, Ganja city. The new premises, designed in accordance with contemporary standards, will enable residents and businesses in the region to access banking products and services more conveniently, efficiently, and comfortably.

Equipped with all necessary facilities and modern infrastructure, the new branch will enhance customer access to TuranBank’s financial services and further improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to both individual and corporate clients.

It is worth noting that TuranBank actively contributes to the country’s economic and social development by implementing projects aimed at supporting individuals, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. The Bank continues to support the development of key sectors of the non-oil economy, including industry, agriculture, construction, trade, and services, while contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the regions. Recognized as a customer-oriented financial institution, TuranBank provides convenient and high-quality services, flexible and competitive financial solutions, and actively participates in the social and economic life of the community.

Established in 1992, TuranBank currently serves individual and corporate customers through 22 service networks across the country. More detailed information about the Bank’s products and services can be obtained through its official website and official social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

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