Uzbekistan, Iran expand talks on trade, investment, and strategic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and Iran have discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including politics, trade, transport, and cultural exchanges.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloyev and Iran's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari.

According to the Ministry, the talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, improving transport connectivity, and promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The sides also reviewed plans for upcoming bilateral activities aimed at advancing cooperation in the near term.

"The parties held a comprehensive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres," the ministry said.

In addition to bilateral issues, the diplomats discussed regional developments and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest affecting the broader region.

"They also reviewed the implementation of planned joint activities for the near future and discussed current regional issues," the ministry said.

The meeting reflects continued diplomatic engagement between Tashkent and Tehran as both countries seek to maintain regular political consultations while broadening practical cooperation in areas that support regional connectivity and economic development.

Transport has become an increasingly important area of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Iran, with Tashkent pursuing greater access to international markets through multimodal transport corridors that link Central Asia with ports in the Persian Gulf. At the same time, both governments have expressed interest in expanding trade, encouraging business contacts, and strengthening logistics links to facilitate the movement of goods across the region.

Political dialogue has also remained active, supported by regular meetings between government officials and diplomatic representatives. Alongside economic cooperation, Uzbekistan and Iran have continued to promote cultural and humanitarian exchanges, viewing people-to-people ties as an important component of their broader bilateral relationship.

The latest meeting underscores both countries' commitment to maintaining close diplomatic contacts and advancing practical cooperation across multiple sectors while coordinating on issues of regional importance, according to Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.