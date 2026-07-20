Azerbaijani MoD’s military police delegation visits Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Delegation from the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense paid a visit to Ankara, Türkiye.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations – Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev, was received by Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler. During the meeting, both sides underscored that the friendship and fraternity between the two countries develop successfully within the framework of military police cooperation.

The delegation also met with the Commander of the Turkish Special Forces and the Chief of the Special Forces School. During the meetings, Major General Elgun Aliyev thanked the Turkish side for its continued support in developing Azerbaijan's military police system.

The delegation subsequently observed the training process of the Close Protection Course organized for the Close Protection Unit of the Azerbaijan Military Police at the Turkish Armed Forces Special Forces Command.

The delegation later visited the Ankara Central Command, where they were briefed on the command's routine activities and the command-and-control systems currently in use.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the graduation ceremony of the Close Protection Course, where the participants showcased the practical skills acquired during the training.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the military police personnel, followed by the presentation of commemorative gifts.