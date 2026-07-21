Kazakhstan to expand BYD vehicle production with local assembly project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan plans to expand cooperation with China’s BYD Auto through the development of local production of electric and hybrid vehicles, the Kazakh government says.

This was announced by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a government meeting.

The issue was discussed following a report by Chairman of Astana Motors Group Nurlan Smagulov, who presented the progress of cooperation with BYD and plans for expanding vehicle production in Kazakhstan.

According to Smagulov, the companies are preparing to launch local assembly of BYD urban buses in Kazakhstan in 2026. The project will later include production of passenger vehicles based on plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) technologies, with assembly planned to begin in 2027.

Bektenov instructed relevant government agencies and industrial partners to continue work on the project and ensure coordination between all participants. "We are interested in opening a BYD electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan. The necessary government support will be provided, and I ask you to expedite the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

The development of BYD production facilities is part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand its automotive manufacturing sector and increase the share of locally assembled vehicles.

According to commercial data, BYD sold more than 2,000 vehicles in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026, including 795 fully electric models. Astana Motors expects sales through its distribution network to reach 6,500 vehicles by the end of 2026 and increase to 12,000 units in 2027.