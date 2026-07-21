Kyrgyzstan does not sell land allocated for investment projects, Sadyr Japarov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan does not sell land allocated for the implementation of investment projects.

This was written by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on social media, commenting on the ongoing public discussions surrounding the land issue.

"We are not selling our land," Sadyr Japarov stressed.

According to the president, the total area of land allocated for the implementation of investment projects under legislation in force since 1992 amounts to less than 0.1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's territory.

He noted that these plots are intended for the construction of factories, plants, logistics centers, energy facilities, tourism complexes, and other production enterprises.

Japarov called on the public not to manipulate public opinion by portraying every investment project as a "sale of land," emphasizing that it is impossible to ensure the country's development without attracting investment.

The president also stated that not a single centimeter of Kyrgyzstan's territory will be transferred to another state.