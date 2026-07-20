US Ambassador Elizabeth Rood completes diplomatic tenure in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood is concluding her diplomatic mission in the country.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a farewell meeting between Ambassador Rood and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov was held on July 18.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of Turkmen-American relations and reviewed the results of cooperation during Ambassador Rood’s tenure.

"The parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres," the statement of the MFA says.

Meredov expressed appreciation to Ambassador Rood for her contribution to the development of bilateral relations and wished her success in her future activities.

The US ambassador, in turn, thanked the leadership of Turkmenistan for cooperation during her diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Rood assumed the position of US ambassador to Turkmenistan in July 2024. She is a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service and previously served in several diplomatic positions, including Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow, as well as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Tbilisi.