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Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics News 21 July 2026 15:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. A signing ceremony of German-Azerbaijani documents was held in Berlin on July 21, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz signed the "Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany".

During the event, the Joint Declaration on the Establishment and Operation of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council was also signed.

Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan-Germany documents signed in Berlin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

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