Azerbaijan’s musical talent receives high praise at Slavic Bazaar in Belarus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan’s representative, Nafisa Akieva, was awarded the special prize of the President of Belarus, “Slavic Hope,” at the 35th International Pop Song Contest “Vitebsk,” which took place as part of the International Arts Festival “Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk,” Emin Hasan, director of the contest’s national selection in Azerbaijan, singer, and producer, told Trend.

The honorary award was presented by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich.

“The ‘Slavic Hope’ Special Prize of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, awarded to Nafisa Akieva, is one of the most prestigious special awards of the contest and serves as recognition of the Azerbaijani singer’s high level of artistic mastery on the international stage,” noted Emin Hasan.

The “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk” International Arts Festival, founded in 1992, is one of the largest cultural forums in Eastern Europe. Every year, it brings together artists, musicians, theater troupes, and cultural figures from dozens of countries around the world. One of the festival’s main events is traditionally considered to be the “Vitebsk” International Pop Song Contest, which introduces new talents to the world stage.

At the conclusion of the competition, Soraya from Italy was awarded the Grand Prix. Amalyat (Kazakhstan) won first prize. Second prizes were awarded to Elena Kuznetsova (Belarus) and Alexei Osichev (Moldova), while third prizes were awarded to Irakli Galelia (Georgia) and Nurdoolot Derkembayev (Kyrgyzstan).