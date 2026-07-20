Azerbaijan to launch $10.2 million electricity infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan is set to launch electricity infrastructure projects worth 17.4 million manat ($10.2 million), including the construction of power transmission lines and upgrades to existing facilities.

According to information published on the Unified Internet Portal of Public Procurement, Azerenergy OJSC is carrying out relevant procurement procedures for the projects.

The planned projects include the relocation of the 330 kV double-circuit Banka HPP–Navai Substation power transmission line outside the territory of Shirvan National Park, additional works related to the relocation of the 330 kV Banka substation, as well as the construction of the 110 kV Yevlakh–Barda power transmission line.

Azerenergy OJSC is currently taking steps to select contractor companies that will carry out the works under these projects.

The total cost of the projects is estimated at 17.428 million manat ($10.2 million).