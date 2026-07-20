Iran expects IAEA to state position on attack on nuclear facility – spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Iran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to state its position regarding the attack on the under-construction Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on July 20.

"The attack on the facility of the under-construction Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant contradicts the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Iran expects the agency to clearly condemn the attack on this nuclear power plant," Baghaei said.

He noted that Iran remains a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and, as a member, has both obligations and expectations.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on July 19 that several missiles had struck the under-construction Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant during the U.S. strikes on Iran.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, U.S. armed forces carried out several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such action after a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire regime with Iran. In response, Tehran began strikes against U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

On July 20, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had successfully completed its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran.