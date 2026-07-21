Kyrgyzstan to tighten land allocation rules for investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan plans to tighten the rules governing the allocation of land plots for the implementation of investment projects.

This was written by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on social media, commenting on the ongoing public discussions surrounding the land issue.

"That is why it is proposed to revise the current legislation in order to bring order to this area," Japarov noted.

According to the president, over the past five years the authorities have identified numerous cases in which land plots leased to investors for 49 years were left undeveloped, resold, or used for purposes other than those for which they had been allocated.

The president stressed that land plots must be used exclusively for their intended purpose and that investors are obliged to implement the declared projects in a timely manner, invest the pledged funds, and create new jobs.

He added that if investors fail to meet these obligations, the lease agreement should be terminated, the land returned to the state, and reassigned to an investor ready to begin implementing the project.

According to Trend's analysis, the proposed legislative changes signal Kyrgyzstan's intention to strengthen accountability in the management of land allocated for investment projects. By targeting undeveloped, resold, and improperly used land, the government aims to ensure that strategic assets generate tangible economic benefits through timely project implementation, capital investment, and job creation. Stricter enforcement could improve investor discipline, reduce speculative land holdings, and make land resources more readily available for businesses capable of delivering projects, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of the country's investment policy.