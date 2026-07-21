Azerbaijan and Global Fund explore future cooperation paths (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Cooperation projects implemented in the field of health, achievements, and future cooperation prospects were discussed between Azerbaijan and the Global Fund.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The discussion was held during the Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev's meeting with a delegation led by Senior Fund Portfolio Manager (SFPM) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) at the Global Fund, Valeria Grishechkina.

According to the report, Musayev highly appreciated the contribution of the Global Fund projects implemented in our country to the development of public health. He especially emphasized the importance of cooperation in combating infectious diseases, strengthening preventive measures, and increasing the resilience of the healthcare system.

Grishechkina positively assessed the reforms carried out in the healthcare sector in Azerbaijan and the results of the programs implemented with the support of the Global Fund. She expressed interest in continuing mutual cooperation and implementing joint projects in the future.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the implementation status of programs implemented with the support of the Global Fund, priority areas, and future cooperation opportunities.

Finally, the parties discussed other issues of mutual interest and expressed their confidence that the cooperation will continue successfully in the future.