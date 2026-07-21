Kazakhstan plans new vehicle production projects and AI integration by 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan plans to expand vehicle production and introduce artificial intelligence-based technologies at automotive manufacturing facilities as part of its industrial development plans through 2028, the Kazakh government says.

This was announced by the Minister of Industry and Construction Ersaiyn Nagaspayev during a government meeting.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s automotive sector currently includes 11 manufacturing facilities producing passenger cars, buses, trucks and specialized vehicles.

The country’s production capacity has expanded with the launch of two assembly plants — KIA Qazaqstan and Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan. The total investment in these facilities exceeds 346 billion tenge (approximately $735 million).

As part of the industrial development roadmap through 2028, Kazakhstan plans to implement new projects in passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturing. The initiatives follow agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state visit to China.

"New projects to expand passenger and commercial vehicle production are planned for 2028. Furthermore, a number of important agreements were reached during the Head of State's state visit to China. Specifically, plans include establishing production of Li Auto, OMODA, and JAECOO vehicles, manufacturing SITRAK driverless tractor units, and developing a high-speed charging station network in partnership with BYD," Nagaspayev said.

The minister also said that the country is introducing digital technologies at industrial facilities. An AI-based situational center has been launched to monitor production processes and analyze data from video surveillance systems, sensors and corporate information networks.

The system is intended to support monitoring of industrial facilities and identify potential operational risks. In addition, Kazakhstan plans to cooperate with Chinese automaker BYD on the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure along major transport routes to support the expansion of electric mobility.