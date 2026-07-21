Mexican publication highlights Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Mexico’s influential Mundo Internacional magazine has published an interview with Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov, focusing on Azerbaijan’s state diaspora policy.

The information was provided by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

In the interview with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Carmen Mihalasku, Muradov spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that Azerbaijan is a key contributor to ensuring lasting peace, stability, and security in the region.

The committee chairman also highlighted efforts aimed at preserving the national and cultural identity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, uniting them around a common diaspora platform, and conveying Azerbaijan’s realities to the international community. He spoke about the achievements of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in more than 70 countries worldwide, noting the important role of Coordination Councils, Azerbaijani Houses, and weekend Azerbaijani schools in the development of diaspora activities.

Speaking about the goals of his visit to Mexico, Muradov emphasized the importance of the meetings held there and shared his views on prospects for further development of Azerbaijan-Mexico relations. He also highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Mexicans Abroad under Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that the document would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the diaspora sphere and creating new opportunities for collaboration.

Mundo Internacional magazine has a broad readership among the Mexican public, government officials, members of parliament, academic circles, and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

The full interview is available at: https://www.mundointernacional.com.mx/entrevista-con-sr-fuad-muradov/