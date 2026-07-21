Azerbaijan and Germany agree to deepen political dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Germany have agreed to further develop political and diplomatic cooperation.

This was stated in the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin on July 21.

The declaration notes that the sides intend to maintain regular consultations between ministries and state institutions, continue high-level visits and dialogue, and strengthen practical cooperation on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

The document emphasizes that Azerbaijan and Germany intend to further deepen their partnership based on long-standing and friendly relations, as well as mutual trust.