Concrete proposals have been put forward for German companies to operate on broader scale in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. Matters regarding mutual investment are being discussed, and concrete proposals have been put forward for German companies to operate on a broader scale in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Many German companies operate successfully in Azerbaijan. The number of companies actively operating in the country exceeds 200. I am confident that following today's visit, their number will increase even further. Matters regarding mutual investment are being discussed, and concrete proposals have been put forward for German companies to operate on a broader scale in Azerbaijan," he added.