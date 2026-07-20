SOCAR and Haimaker.ai progress on sovereign AI infrastructure agenda (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. SOCAR and Haimaker.ai continue to advance a sovereign AI infrastructure initiative to strengthen national digital sovereignty and establish Azerbaijan as a regional hub for AI compute and cloud services, following their cooperation agreement signed in June, a source from Haimaker.ai told Trend.

The agreement operationalized and formally launched the initial phase of the strategic framework signed between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Haimaker.ai Inc. at the U.S.–Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Central to the roadmap is a planned state-of-the-art AI data center, designed to scale in phases according to market demand and investment milestones, enabling secure data storage and processing within the country. In parallel, Haimaker.ai and SOCAR are developing an AI Cloud platform that pairs SOCAR's infrastructure and energy capabilities with Haimaker.ai's compute and platform expertise to serve public institutions, enterprises, and strategic industries.

Haimaker.ai is a San Francisco–based AI and digital infrastructure company that helps governments and enterprises deploy advanced AI while retaining local control over data, compute, and governance. The Azerbaijan initiative mirrors its wider strategy: in Vietnam, the company and its partners have announced a phased sovereign AI data center network targeting up to 100 MW, starting in Da Nang Hi-Tech Park.