Belarusian companies discuss export opportunities in Turkmenistan market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Brest Branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) has held a trade consultation meeting focused on opportunities for Belarusian companies in the Turkmenistan market.

This was announced in a report published by the BelCCI.

According to the report, the event, titled ''Business Breakfast with a Diplomat,'' was attended by Yuri Dmitrichkov, Counselor for Trade and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of Belarusian enterprises.

''The meeting brought together around 30 executives and business representatives from different regions of Belarus to discuss potential export opportunities, market requirements, and practical aspects of cooperation with Turkmen partners,'' the report says.

During the consultations, companies presented their interest in supplying a range of products to Turkmenistan, including furniture, food products, beverages, agricultural machinery, structural glass, animal feed, and industrial equipment.

''Special attention was paid to such pressing trade issues as customs regulations, non-tariff barriers, logistics, mutual settlements, and government procurement. Naturally, the Belarusian diplomat also touched on the cultural aspects of doing business with Turkmen partners and issues of traditions, rules, and current laws, knowledge of which greatly influences the success of any business project,'' the report notes.

Dmitrichkov provided information on the specifics of the Turkmen market, including business practices and regulatory requirements relevant to foreign companies seeking to develop cooperation in the country. Following the meeting, the Brest Branch of the BelCCI announced plans to continue organizing similar consultations with diplomatic representatives to support businesses in exploring international markets.

Meanwhile, the Brest Branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) is a regional office of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry that supports business development and international trade in the Brest region. It assists companies with export promotion, business matchmaking, trade missions, and participation in exhibitions and forums. The branch also provides services such as certification of goods, market analysis, legal and commercial consulting, and support for foreign economic activities. Owing to Brest's strategic location on the border with the European Union, the branch plays an important role in fostering cross-border and international business cooperation.