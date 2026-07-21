Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan launch debut e-TIR pilot transport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The first pilot shipment under the electronic TIR (e-TIR) system has been launched between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Kanan Gurbanov told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, within the framework of the pilot project, cargo has already been delivered from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea and will be sent to Turkmenistan at the next stage.

"This week, the first pilot of e-TIR, that is, electronic TIR transportation, began between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The pilot is already nearing completion. The cargo will be sent from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, and the first electronic TIR transportation will be carried out. We hope that no problems will arise. Even if they arise, this pilot project is of great importance in eliminating them," he noted.

Gurbanov pointed out that the electronic TIR system replaces the paper TIR carnet and allows for faster implementation of operations in international cargo transportation.

The Secretary General also said that at the next stage, the application of the electronic CMR note is also planned.

"This will create a big revolution in transportation. However, for this to be successful, it's important that not only Azerbaijan, but all the countries located in the corridor join the same system," he stressed.

According to Gurbanov, Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the implementation of the electronic TIR system, and all necessary implementation work has already been carried out.

He added that the exchange of permit forms used in international cargo transportation is already done electronically with four countries.

"The exchange of permit forms with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan is now carried out in electronic form. Carriers have been able to obtain the forms through their personal offices. This eliminates the loss of time and allows for prompt correction of technical errors at the border," he added.