Azerbaijan Airlines adds fourth aircraft to its fleet this year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has added another Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet. This is the fourth aircraft to join the airline's fleet in 2026. With the introduction of the new aircraft, the total number of aircraft in operation at Azerbaijan Airlines has reached 30.

The introduction of the Airbus A320neo marks another step in Azerbaijan Airlines' fleet renewal programme focused on replacing older aircraft with new-generation models. This approach supports the airline's priorities of enhancing operational flexibility, meeting growing passenger demand more efficiently, and further expanding its route network.

Featuring the Airspace cabin, larger overhead baggage compartments, high-speed Wi-Fi, individual Business Class monitors, and new-generation engines, the aircraft offers an enhanced passenger experience while delivering lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

During the first half of the year, Azerbaijan Airlines expanded its fleet with two Airbus A320neo and one Airbus A321neo aircraft. By the end of 2026, Azerbaijan's national carrier plans to add a record number of new aircraft to its fleet. As part of this programme, the airline is gradually introducing next-generation Airbus aircraft and aims to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2032.

You can watch the aircraft presentation video by following the link below:

https://youtu.be/n70XGcJJhxg