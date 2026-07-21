Uzbekistan boosts livestock sector after census exposes gaps

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced additional financing for the livestock sector and ordered large-scale imports of cattle and sheep after the country's first agricultural census revealed that livestock numbers were significantly lower than previously reported.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan.

The measures were announced during a government meeting reviewing economic performance and inflation, with livestock production identified as a key priority for improving food security and stabilizing meat prices.

According to the census results, Uzbekistan's actual livestock population is considerably smaller than official estimates had indicated. The number of cattle was found to be 2.1 million head lower, while the number of sheep and goats was 1.5 million head below previously reported figures.

"The agricultural census has revealed the real situation in the livestock sector," Mirziyoyev said.

The president cited Kashkadarya region as an example, where the census identified a shortfall of 171,000 cattle and 288,000 sheep and goats compared with earlier records.

According to officials, those discrepancies translate into an annual reduction of approximately 50,000 metric tons of meat and 120 million liters of milk reaching the market from the region.

To accelerate livestock development, Mirziyoyev said 1 trillion soums (about $83.4 million) had already been allocated from the Agriculture Fund in May for livestock projects. He also announced that an additional $50 million will be provided by the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan.

The financing will support the establishment of new livestock complexes through loans of up to 5 billion soums (approximately $417 101), while breeding cattle projects will be eligible for loans of up to 20 billion soums (about $1.6 million).

The loans will carry an annual interest rate of 10%, with repayment periods of 10 years and a four-year grace period, according to the president.

Mirziyoyev also instructed officials to import 100,000 head of cattle and 150,000 sheep and goats by the end of the year to increase domestic production and help stabilize the supply of meat and dairy products.

In addition, the government will extend through the end of 2026 a subsidy program covering the cost of transporting imported meat by air, a measure introduced earlier this year to ease pressure on domestic food prices.

The package of measures reflects Uzbekistan's broader strategy to strengthen food security following the livestock census, improve the accuracy of agricultural data and expand domestic meat and dairy production. By combining preferential financing with livestock imports and investment in breeding, the government aims to narrow supply gaps and support long-term growth in the country's livestock industry.