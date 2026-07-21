Uzbekistan unveils $8.3 billion privatization program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan will launch a new privatization program offering 100 trillion soums (about $8.3 billion) worth of state assets for sale, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, as the government seeks to accelerate private investment and address slowing industrial output at state enterprises.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan following a video-conference to analyze economic growth rates in the regions and sectors during the first half of the year and to discuss priority tasks for the remainder of the year.

The announcement came during a government meeting reviewing the country's economic performance in the first half of 2026, where the president also ordered an in-depth review of underperforming industrial companies.

According to Mirziyoyev, production at 57 industrial sectors and 76 regional enterprises has declined by a combined 11 trillion soums (about $917 million) since the beginning of the year.

The president instructed the deputy prime minister, together with regional governors and industry leaders, to carry out a company-by-company assessment within the next 10 days to identify and resolve operational problems.

"Whatever problem exists at an enterprise must be resolved on site," Mirziyoyev said.

He also tasked the Industrial Council with preparing proposals to recover the 11 trillion soums (about $917 million) in lost production across 133 enterprises, aiming to restore output and improve industrial performance before the end of the year.

Mirziyoyev criticized local authorities for the lack of a systematic approach to managing and selling state-owned property, noting that 3,000 state assets with a combined value of 22 trillion soums (about $1.8 billion) are currently listed for auction.

"There is no effective system among regional administrations for selling state property," the president said.

To accelerate privatization, Mirziyoyev announced that the government will soon launch a new nationwide program under which 1,300 real estate assets worth 100 trillion soums (around $8.3 billion), 8,000 hectares of land, and state stakes in 66 companies will be offered to investors.

The new initiative will also introduce more favorable payment terms for buyers. Entrepreneurs purchasing state assets will see the required down payment reduced from 30% to 15%, while the remaining balance can be paid in installments without interest.

The measures are part of Uzbekistan's broader economic reform agenda aimed at expanding private sector participation, improving the efficiency of state asset management and attracting domestic and foreign investment. Privatization has become a central pillar of the government's strategy to modernize the economy, strengthen competition and reduce the state's role in commercial activity while creating new opportunities for private businesses.