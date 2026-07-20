Uzbekistan reviews employment conditions for workers at Belarus' MAZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan's Migration Agency has reviewed recruitment procedures and working conditions for Uzbek nationals employed at the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ).

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Migration Agency, following the delegation led by Deputy Head of Uzbekistan's Migration Agency Elyor Toshtemirov's working visit to Belarus.

According to the Migration Agency, the delegation included representatives of the Uzbek Embassy in Belarus, who held talks with the management of the Minsk-based vehicle manufacturer.

During the meeting, the sides discussed procedures for recruiting Uzbek citizens to work at MAZ, including candidate selection, interview processes, workplace training, and measures to help newly hired employees adapt to their working and living environment.

"We discussed the mechanisms for hiring Uzbek specialists, as well as approaches aimed at ensuring their professional training and successful adaptation after arriving at the enterprise," the Migration Agency said.

The delegation also inspected the company's production facilities, canteen, dormitory, and other social infrastructure to assess the living and working conditions provided to foreign employees.

According to the agency, more than 120 Uzbek citizens are currently employed at MAZ. Workers receive average monthly salaries ranging from $800 to $1,000, making the enterprise one of the destinations for Uzbek labor migrants seeking employment opportunities in Belarus.

Officials also met directly with Uzbek employees during the visit. The discussions focused on labor rights, compliance with migration legislation, and the responsibilities of both employers and employees under Belarusian law.

"Particular attention was paid to explaining the importance of observing labor and migration legislation and protecting the legal rights of Uzbek citizens working abroad," the agency said.

Uzbekistan has intensified efforts in recent years to improve the management of external labor migration by expanding cooperation with foreign employers, monitoring employment conditions, and increasing consular support for its citizens overseas. Official visits to enterprises employing significant numbers of Uzbek workers form part of these measures, with authorities seeking to ensure that recruitment is conducted transparently and that migrants have access to appropriate working, accommodation, and social conditions.