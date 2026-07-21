Azerbaijan, Germany to expand cooperation in green energy and innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Germany have agreed to expand cooperation in green energy, digital transformation, and innovation.

This was stated in the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for the Bilateral Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin on July 21.

The declaration notes that the sides will explore opportunities for joint activities in digital transformation, industrial modernization, and emerging technologies.

The document also emphasizes that promoting cooperation in science, technology, education, and innovation is one of the key areas of the Azerbaijan-Germany partnership.