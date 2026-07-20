Kazakhstan launches expansion of Almaty-Bishkek highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Kazakhstan has launched a project to expand a section of the Almaty-Bishkek international highway as part of measures to increase road capacity and improve transport connectivity.

This is reflected in the statement of the regional government of Almaty.

The launch ceremony was held in the Karasay district of the Almaty region with the participation of representatives from the regional administration and JSC NC KazAvtoZhol. Following a review of the project plans, construction equipment was deployed to begin preparatory works.

The reconstruction covers the section between the 19th and 27th kilometers of the highway, one of the busiest segments of Kazakhstan’s road network. According to traffic data, the section is used by more than 70,000 vehicles daily.

"The project will widen the roadway from four to eight lanes. It also includes the construction of two horseshoe-shaped interchanges, nine overhead pedestrian crossings, sidewalks along the entire section, and modern outdoor lighting. Furthermore, gas pipelines, water supply, electricity, and communications networks will be rebuilt, and a new permanent road surface will be laid. The project received a positive state expert review in April 2026," the statement says.

The highway expansion is part of broader transport development plans in the Almaty agglomeration, which include the construction and extension of radial roads linked to the Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD), as well as the development of urban public transport systems. Upon completion, the upgraded section is expected to improve traffic flow and increase the capacity of the road connecting Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion entering and exiting Almaty, improve road safety, and enhance connections between the city and its suburbs. It will also contribute to the development of an international transport corridor linking Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, strengthening trade and economic ties and increasing the country's transit potential," the government notes.