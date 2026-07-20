Turkmenistan expands merchant fleet to support Caspian transport corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Turkmenistan is taking measures to expand its national merchant fleet and develop shipbuilding capacity to increase maritime transport capabilities on the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following a digital meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Annaev presented a report on the development of the country’s maritime transport sector during the meeting. According to the report, the government is implementing measures to update the technical base of the national fleet, including the construction of new dry cargo vessels and modernization of existing ships.

"Comprehensive measures are being implemented to develop shipbuilding, modernize the fleet, and build new dry cargo vessels. This is intended to enhance our country's potential in this area, improve relevant infrastructure, and increase cargo transportation volumes," the report noted.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed relevant authorities to continue expanding the capabilities of the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant and increase its production and maintenance capacity.

The plant recently commissioned its first domestically built dry cargo vessel, Gadamly. According to the report, the facility is planned to build four to six vessels annually and provide technical maintenance services for up to 30 ships.

The president also instructed the transport authorities to continue cooperation with international partners, including South Korean companies, in the development of shipbuilding projects. The construction of new vessels, including the Menzil cargo ship, is planned as part of these efforts. Turkmenistan is also working to increase the role of its maritime infrastructure, including the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, in regional cargo transportation.

Earlier, in May, an official welcoming ceremony for the first dry cargo ship "Gadamly" built in Turkmenistan has been held at the Baku International Sea Port of Azerbaijan Railways.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Gurbanmammet Elyasov said at an official welcoming ceremony that "Gadamly" ship will operate in the Caspian region, especially towards Azerbaijan.

He assessed the visit of the first dry cargo ship "Gadamly", built entirely in Turkmenistan, to the Baku port as another indicator of the development of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics between the two countries. The ambassador noted that the ship, with a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons, was built at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port in cooperation with a South Korean company.