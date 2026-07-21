Uzbekistan targets idle assets, stronger export growth

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered a review of 9.3 trillion soums (about $776.6 million) worth of unsold assets held by commercial banks and called for stronger import substitution policies in regions where imports continue to outpace exports.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The directives were issued during a government meeting reviewing Uzbekistan's economic performance in the first half of 2026.

According to Mirziyoyev, commercial banks currently hold 2,411 properties with a combined book value of 9.3 trillion soums (about $776.6 million) that remain unsold.

The president instructed officials to examine why each asset continues to remain on bank balance sheets and ensure that marketable properties are not being withheld from potential buyers.

"The reasons why every asset remains on banks' balance sheets will be analyzed," Mirziyoyev said. "Where there are buyers but assets are being artificially held back, the rule of law must be ensured."

Mirziyoyev also criticized widening trade imbalances in several regions, noting that imports have been growing faster than exports, increasing pressure on regional economies.

According to figures presented during the meeting, imports exceeded exports by $1.9 billion in Tashkent region last year, while the gap reached $1.4 billion in Samarkand region.

The imbalance also stood at $866 million in Andijan region, $792 million in Jizzakh region, and $662 million in Bukhara region.

The president said regional authorities must take greater responsibility for addressing these disparities by expanding domestic production and increasing export-oriented manufacturing.

"Every regional governor must thoroughly analyze this situation and take concrete measures to expand import-substituting industries and export-oriented production," Mirziyoyev said.

The measures form part of Uzbekistan's broader economic strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing, improve the trade balance and stimulate private investment. By encouraging local production to replace imported goods while expanding export capacity, the government aims to enhance industrial competitiveness, reduce external vulnerabilities and support long-term economic growth.