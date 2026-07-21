Turkmen Balkan region prepares for autumn sowing campaign and new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Turkmenistan’s Balkan region is preparing agricultural land for the autumn wheat sowing campaign while continuing construction of regional facilities scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the government of Turkmenistan.

This was reported by the Governor Rovshen Jumayev during a digital meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to Jumayev, after the completion of grain harvesting, local agricultural enterprises have begun preparing fields for the next sowing season. The work includes deep plowing, land leveling and soil preparation, as well as maintenance of tractors, sowing equipment and other agricultural machinery.

"Inter-row cultivation, mineral fertilization, and irrigation are being carried out in the region's cotton fields. To further strengthen the country's food security, necessary measures are being taken to prepare agricultural land for planting potatoes, vegetables, and melons in the fall," the governor noted.

The meeting also covered the implementation of construction projects in the region. Jumayev informed the president about the progress of social, industrial and other facilities planned for commissioning before the end of the year. Following the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed regional authorities to ensure timely completion of agricultural preparations and maintain control over construction schedules and compliance with technical requirements.

Recently, Turkmenistan has launched preparations for the upcoming cotton harvest and winter wheat sowing campaigns as part of seasonal agricultural activities across the country.

"To lay the foundation for next year's wheat harvest, fields are being ploughed and leveled, and seeds, agricultural machinery, and tools for the upcoming sowing season are being prepared. Furthermore, to improve water supply and the reclamation of agricultural land in the regions, as well as to ensure the rational and efficient use of water resources, reservoirs are being filled, and irrigation and drainage networks are being cleaned," the report of the government says.