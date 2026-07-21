President Mirziyoyev pushes to slash bureaucracy for Uzbek businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has ordered ministries and government agencies to propose sweeping cuts to bureaucratic procedures, fines and business fees within a week, as part of efforts to improve the country's investment climate and support exporters facing growing competition in foreign markets.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at a government meeting reviewing economic performance in the first half of 2026, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan has already created favorable conditions for entrepreneurs to launch businesses and expand into international markets, but stressed that excessive regulation continues to hinder private sector development.

"Our people are being provided with all the necessary conditions to start businesses and enter export markets," the president said.

According to Mirziyoyev, 51 ministries and government agencies currently have the authority to impose financial penalties across 322 different categories, with nearly 3 trillion soums (about $250 million) in fines issued between 2024 and 2026.

The president said regulatory authorities should shift their approach from punishment to guidance, encouraging businesses to comply with regulations rather than immediately imposing penalties.

"The mindset and outlook of officials in organizations that impose sanctions must change," Mirziyoyev said. "Before punishing an entrepreneur, they should first give them an opportunity and show them the right way."

Mirziyoyev also raised concerns over the financial burden facing exporters as competition intensifies in international markets, calling for a reduction in mandatory payments and service charges that increase export costs.

As an example, he noted that exporting a single truckload of cherries currently requires businesses to spend up to 5 million soums (about $417) on customs fees, fumigation, certification and customs declaration services.

To address these issues, the president instructed all ministers and heads of government agencies to submit proposals to the Presidential Administration within one week outlining measures to significantly reduce bureaucracy, financial penalties, administrative fees and other charges affecting businesses.

The initiative forms part of Uzbekistan's broader reform agenda aimed at strengthening the private sector, improving the business environment and boosting export competitiveness. By lowering administrative costs and simplifying regulatory procedures, the government hopes to encourage greater investment, increase non-commodity exports and sustain the country's rapid economic growth.