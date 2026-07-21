Azerbaijan's ABADA reveals 34% growth in international cargo shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The volume of international cargo shipments has grown by 34% from January through June 2026 compared to the same period last year as a result of the projects implemented by the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) and partner organizations, ABADA Secretary General Kanan Gurbanov told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He informed media representatives about the main directions of development and the work done.

"The introduction of electronic 'Permit' forms has begun with Türkiye, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Russia and Georgia will soon join this system. Besides, e-TIR projects are being implemented with Turkmenistan, as well as e-CMR implementation projects with the State Customs Committee and IRU," he explained

Regarding international cooperation, Gurbanov said that relations have been expanded within the framework of BSEQ-URTA and OTS-URTA.

"Azerbaijan actively participated in the work of the Mixed Commissions with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China, and Georgia. Moreover, meetings were held with the Chinese logistics delegation, and a trilateral business dialogue was organized between ABADA, the State Customs Committee, and the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

All measures are being implemented in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's decree on the promotion of the export of non-oil and gas products and support for transportation costs," he added.